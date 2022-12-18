Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. 1,596,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

