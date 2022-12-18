Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. FedEx accounts for about 1.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX opened at $171.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

