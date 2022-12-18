Brookmont Capital Management Acquires 3,163 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,791,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Down 2.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

