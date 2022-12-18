Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 13.2% in November

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

