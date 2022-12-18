BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at $154,000.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
