BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 over the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,038,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $624,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.44. The company had a trading volume of 604,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

