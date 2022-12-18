BNB Trading Down 16.5% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. BNB has a total market cap of $38.49 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $240.64 or 0.01436161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,146 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
