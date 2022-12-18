BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 44,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 6,318,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,845. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

