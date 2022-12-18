Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Reaches $2.30 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00013700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 59.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.79518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 2.30358221 USD and is down -20.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $6,115,046.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

