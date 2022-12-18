Bitcoin Private Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $68.94 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00260078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

