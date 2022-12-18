Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.12 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and $46,568.44 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00117342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00200115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038438 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

