Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Down 29.0% in November

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.59.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,651. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 132,939 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 702,709 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.