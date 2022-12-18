Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $12.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.98. 303,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $765.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

