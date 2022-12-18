Bay Rivers Group Has $2.55 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

