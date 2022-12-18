Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VEA opened at $42.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

