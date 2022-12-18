Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 14.4% in November

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.04. 186,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.