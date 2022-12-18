Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.59. 13,024,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

