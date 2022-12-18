Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Up 8.5% in November

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 20.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avista by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 663.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 22.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

