Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 899,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 585,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.