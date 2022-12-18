Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 899,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 585,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
See Also
