Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

