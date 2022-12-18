Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 16,959 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

