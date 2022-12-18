Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

