Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2,623.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $242.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average of $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

