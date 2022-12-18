Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,567. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

