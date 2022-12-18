Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

