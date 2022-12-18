Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $22.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004310 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005175 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,815,768 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

