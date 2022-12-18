Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

ARDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,552. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

