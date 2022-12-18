Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,654 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 3.0 %

AMBP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBP. Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

