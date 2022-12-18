APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.89.

APA Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. APA has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

