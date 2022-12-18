American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

