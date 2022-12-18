American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

