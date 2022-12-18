American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.