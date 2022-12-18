Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
AMAM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,453,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,437. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
