Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 5.3 %

AMAM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,453,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,437. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

