Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AMBC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 799,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $711.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 96.15% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
