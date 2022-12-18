Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 799,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $711.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 96.15% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

