Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

Altamira Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

