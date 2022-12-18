Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 141,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $32,665.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $23,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock remained flat at $4.09 on Friday. 31,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,481. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.77.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

