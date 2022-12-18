Allied Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

