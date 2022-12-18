Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.