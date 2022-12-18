ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 935,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

