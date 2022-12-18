Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 4.4 %

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

