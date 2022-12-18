Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.85. 172,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

