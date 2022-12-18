Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 35,887 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

