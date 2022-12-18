Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
About Advaxis
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.