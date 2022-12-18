ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Short Interest Up 16.4% in November

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,257. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.