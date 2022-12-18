Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.31 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $128.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

