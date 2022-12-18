ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO remained flat at $5.46 on Friday. 989,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,487. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $514.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 451,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,632,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

