Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $71.94 million and $8.62 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00220929 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11927054 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $8,111,547.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.