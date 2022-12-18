ABCMETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,341.44 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $49.05 million and $10,341.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00016020 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00219420 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00049031 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,936.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

