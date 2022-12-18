44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Broadcom by 35.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $962,787,000 after buying an additional 398,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average of $506.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.