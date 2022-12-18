44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.